NSCDC arrests nine Ghanaian drug traffickers in Lagos

In a bid to ensure that the Federal Government’s war against illicit drug businesses across the country is brought to an end, the Lagos State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested and detained nine Ghanaians found trafficking 201 bags of cannabis saliva into the country.

As gathered, the nine traffickers were said to have brought the drugs into the country through their Nigerian counterparts who assisted the foreigners into the country.

The suspects; Victor Musa, Freeman Gasie, Adotete Joseph, Moses Sottie, Christian Tette, Kabu Okonipa, Stephen Sottie, Daniel Toyokpti, and Kabu Natte.

Confirming their arrest on Monday, state commandant, Edenabu Eweka, added that all the suspected traffickers held were fishermen from the West African country.

Eweka said that they were arrested by its personnel, using their intelligence gathering skills with the support of the Nigerian Navy personnel manning the waterways.

According to him, the major work was done by the marine unit of NSCDC who followed an Intel for two weeks before making the arrest.

“The suspects loaded a ship with all of the product with the hope of smuggling it into to the country but they didn’t know that our Ghanaian counterpart had informed us and we followed up. From our investigation, the hemp is worth ₦200M in the market.

“The suspects were traced with the aid of two of the 17 boats that were recently donated to us. They were caught when they ran out of fuel and one of them strolled into the country to get fuel for their both. It was then our officers descended on them,” he stated.

