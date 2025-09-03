NSCDC arrests Kano young man for duping housewife N1.8m

A 28-year-old man, Salisu Adam, has been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kano for allegedly defrauding a housewife of ₦1.8 million through false promises of business and educational opportunities.

Adam reportedly exploited the woman’s trust with false assurances of educational advancement and a highly profitable business deal, eventually convincing her to part with her savings.

The state NSCDC spokesman, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed that the suspect also used local charms to emotionally manipulate the victim, giving her the impression that his promises were both genuine and spiritually guided.

According to Abdullahi, the suspect, a native of Garko Local Government Area but residing in Kawo, Nassarawa Local Government Are, allegedly committed the offence in Garko.

“He made her believe that what he was offering would transform her life completely,” Abdullahi said.

“The suspect capitalised on deceit and spiritual manipulation to defraud the housewife of ₦1.8 million. Our operatives acted swiftly once the matter was reported, and he is now in custody.”

Abdullahi further revealed that investigations have been completed and the suspect will face charges soon.

“The case file is ready, and legal action will commence shortly,” he assured.

The Guild reports that the incident adds to a growing list of fraud-related arrests handled by the NSCDC across the country.

In July, a separate case in Ekiti State saw operatives arrest and arraign a suspect over a ₦159 million visa scam involving multiple victims.