NSCDC arrests Kano civil servant over employment scam 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a staff member of the Kano State Agency for Mass Education, identified as Abubakar Jibril, 33, over an alleged employment scam.

The 33-year-old was said to have been apprehended by the operatives of the NSCDC Kano Command, for allegedly marketing fake employment letters to unsuspecting job seekers in the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO)for the Command, DSC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, confirmed the arrest in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, in Kano.

The spokesman stated that the suspect who lives at Dorawar Na’abba in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano State was promptly arrested by operatives on June 14, following a petition about his nefarious activities.

According to him, the suspect specializes in defrauding members of the public by promising to secure employments for them in NSCDC and by downloading fake application forms of the NSCDC for them.

“He collected N10,000 each for every form from the public and used to promise his victims that very soon training will begin in Plateau,” Idris-Abdullahi said.

He advised the general public to be wary of such fraudsters, saying nothing is paid to secure employment opportunities with the NSCDC. The PRO reiterated the commitment of the corps in getting rid of criminally-minded elements out of Kano State. Idris-Abdullahi added that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was concluded.

