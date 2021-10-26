NSCDC arrests four rail lines, cables vandals in Plateau

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), has arrested four suspects over alleged vandalism of rail lines, electricity cables and armed robbery in Plateau State.

It explained that the suspects were arrested at different times and locations in Jos South and Riyom Local Government Areas of the state following intelligence gathered by the NSCDC officers.

Speaking during a parade of the suspects on Tuesday in Jos, the NSCDC Plateau Commandant, Alexander Barunde, said that one of the suspect, 25-year-old, Cyril Shiong, a notorious vandal who specialises in vandalising electricity armoured cables, transformers and other facilities was arrested on October 9 at Ganawuri, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau.

According to him, Khalid Mohammed, 23, was arrested on September 26, by men of our Agro-Rangers Department after two of his gang members who are still at large, pulled a gun on an unsuspecting female passenger in his tricycle.

“He robbed her at gunpoint and disposed her of her handset and other belongings and threw her out of a moving tricycle and she sustained serious injuries.

“On Oct. 23, we arrested Bala Umar, 30, and Saddam Umar, 27, of Gurum community of Mistali, Bassa local government area of the state with a truck containing 84 complete and 157 pieces of rail slippers at Gyero junction, south local government area.

“They are currently being investigated and effort is ongoing to arrest the owner of the truck and one Alhaji Awaulu, who the suspects claim contracted them to convey the materials from Bukuru,” he said.

The commandant, who expressed sadness over the continuous vandalism of public facilities by criminals, called on others bent on disturbing peace of the state through engaging in acts that are inimical to peaceful coexistence to desist or face the law.

“We shall leave no stone unturned in carrying out our constitutional mandate of protecting public facilities from criminals. I want to use this opportunity to warn that anyone caught vandalising public property will be decisively dealt with. We shall continue to work in synergy with other security agencies to ensure a crime-free Plateau,” the commandant said.

Barunde further called on residents of the state to support and cooperate with corps by providing timely information on suspicious movements within their domains for a prompt response.

