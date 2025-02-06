NSCDC arrests four men for terrorism, kidnapping, fraud   

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have apprehended four individuals suspected of involvement in banditry, kidnapping, and fraud as part of ongoing nationwide operations targeting fleeing terrorists and criminal networks.

The arrests were executed by the NSCDC Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad, collaborating with sister security agencies to curb economic sabotage and insecurity.

Among those detained were three suspects linked to illegal firearms possession, gunrunning, kidnapping, and job racketeering.

Highlighting the operation’s success, NSCDC Public Relations Officer Babawale Afolabi detailed the recovery of critical evidence.

“During the operation, our squad recovered two automatic rifles with three magazines, an AK47 loaded with 15 live rounds, an FN rifle containing two live ammunition, one live cartridge, nine locally fabricated pistols, a bionet device, and two sets of Nigerian Forest Security Services uniforms,” Afolabi stated in a press statement.

The suspects; Umar Ibrahim, Nura Abubakar, and Mohammed Sule, were arrested in Ukoso Komva Ward, Wamba Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State.

In a separate operation, NSCDC operatives also detained 62-year-old Felix Clerkson in Nasarawa Eggon LGA for orchestrating a job racketeering scheme.

Afolabi revealed that over 120 fake NSCDC appointment letters were seized from Clerkson, who allegedly defrauded victims of more than N26 million.

However, further investigation exposed the total fraud to be N55 million, with the suspect reportedly sharing proceeds with accomplices still at large.

The NSCDC reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling criminal networks and urged the public to report suspicious activities to security agencies.