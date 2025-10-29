NSCDC arrests fake security operatives hired to disrupt Anambra election

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State Command, has arrested five individuals impersonating security operatives in Awka, allegedly hired by political actors to disrupt the upcoming guber election.

The arrested suspects are Mmeka Ekene (43), Peter Detuchi Kelvin (28), Sunday Akpan Idiong (45), Enemuo Ifeanyichukwu (26), and Francis Ugochukwu Nwosu (28).

The suspects were apprehended following directives from the State Commissioner of Police to enhance security ahead of the Governorship Election scheduled for November 8, 2025.

According to the State Commandant, Maku Olatunde, who paraded the suspects at the NSCDC Headquarters in Awka, a pump-action rifle was recovered from the men during the operation.

Commandant Olatunde explained that the exercise, carried out by the Private Guard Companies Department, was designed to eliminate illegal security outfits, deter criminal gangs, and prevent the illegal possession of firearms or any activity that might disrupt the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming election.

“We are resolute in our commitment to providing a secure environment for the conduct of the forthcoming gubernatorial election. The NSCDC will not allow individuals masquerading as private security operatives to destabilize the state,” he said.

He added that the Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, has strengthened surveillance and intelligence-gathering operations to foil attempts by disruptive elements or desperate politicians seeking to compromise the electoral process.

Declaring the agency’s zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activities, the commander noted that the five suspects are currently in custody, undergoing interrogation, and will be charged to court once investigations are concluded.

Olatunde further reaffirmed that the Command will take every lawful measure to suppress any act capable of breaching public peace or undermining voters’ confidence during the election.