NSCDC arrests Borno couple for beating schoolgirl over mango

The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested Mamman Shettima and his wife for severely beating a young schoolgirl who picked mangoes from their compound in the Pompomari Housing Estate.

The couple were arrested following a video of the assault on the schoolgirl, which went viral online.

The video of the assault showed the husband, Shettima repeatedly striking the teenager with a thick stick. His wife, who recorded the attack, can be heard urging him to continue beating the child.

The outrage over the video prompted the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to act swiftly and go after the couples.

Confirming their arrest, NSCDC Commandant Abdulrazaq Haroon stated that the couples admitted to the assault, claiming they were frustrated by repeated trespassing and mango theft by students.

Meanwhile, The Guild reached out to an eyewitness who narrated the incident.

“The girl and her schoolmates were walking home after school hours and spotted an open gate with a mango tree inside.

“They entered the compound to pick some mangoes, but Almajiri children caught one of the girls and handed her over to the woman living in the house. She then instructed her husband to punish the child violently.”

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with legal experts, child rights advocates, and government officials calling for strict legal action against the perpetrators.

A legal practitioner, Hamza Nuhu, has petitioned the Borno State Commissioner of Police, demanding Shettima Baba’s immediate prosecution.

The petition lists offences, including culpable homicide, assault, criminal intimidation, and grievous harm under the Borno State Penal Code Law of 2023.

In response, Borno State officials, including Commissioner of Education Lawan Abbah and the Commissioner of Justice, have assured the public that justice will be served.