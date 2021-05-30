60yrs-old man defile neighbour’s daughter in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, has arrested a 60-year-old man, identified as Jerimiah Oyedoki for allegedly having canal knowledge of his neighbour’s 9-year-old daughter in Kaiama, Kaiama Local Government Area of the state.

The Guild gathered that suspect, who lives in the same area as the victim, was caught in the act by the parent of the child who raised alarm and informed NSCDC.

Confirming the incident, the command’s PRO, Babawale Afolabi, in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin, noted that the case was reported at its Divisional Headquarters, Kiama on Friday.

Afolabi said, “The incident happened on Friday, around 1730hours, when Jerimiah Oyedokun, aged 60 years of Ileloja Compound, Kaiama, was caught in the act by the parent of the girl.

“The suspect allegedly enticed the victim by giving her N50 according to his confession to the crime,” the statement stated.

The girl has been taken to the general hospital in Kaiama for a proper medical test.

Afolabi disclosed that the case is now at the state headquarters of the civil defence corps for further prosecution, adding that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was completed.

