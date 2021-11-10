NSCDC arrests 60yrs-old man, accomplice for stealing in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has disclosed that it has arrested a 60-year old man, Bolaji Olarongbe, who allegedly aided and abetted theft and housebreaking in Kwara State.

It said aside from arresting Olarongbe, the operatives of NSCDC Kwara state command also pick up his 45year-old accomplice identified as Moshood Shittu.

Confirming the development through a statement, the NSCDC spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi, explained that while Shittu specialised in house burglary, Olanrongbe usually received the stolen items.

The spokesman said that items recovered from the suspects’ hideout included laptops, Android phones, phone accessories, DVD players and other valuables.

“On Nov.7, at about 1 p.m., the command received a complaint from one Yemisi Adefila, of Oko Oba Area, Gaa Akanbi, Ilorin on a case of housebreaking.

“The complainant accused Moshood Shittu of breaking into her parent’s house and carted away GOtv decoder, cylinder DVD player and other valuables,” Afolabi said.

He said that during interrogation, Shittu confessed to the crime and also took NSCDC detectives to the house of his accomplice (Olarongbe) located at G220, Yekelu Compound, Bolanta, Ilorin.

The spokesman said that various stolen items were recovered at Shittu’s resident. “The state Commandant, Iskilu Ayinla Makinde, was briefed of the incident and had ordered a full-scale investigation, after which the suspects will be charged to court,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

