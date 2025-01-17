NSCDC arrests 37 scavengers for vandalising property in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended 37 individuals for allegedly vandalizing public infrastructure and engaging in criminal activities in Abuja.

This operation follows a directive by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike banning scavenging and regulating scrap markets across Abuja.

The suspects were reportedly caught in possession of weapons including knives, daggers, chisels, narcotics, and stolen iron rods, highlighting the risks posed by their activities.

According to a statement signed by FCT Command Public Relations Officer, DSC Monica Ojobo, on Friday, the suspects were arrested during raids on multiple locations, including suburban areas and the city center.

Speaking at the command headquarters where the suspects were paraded, NSCDC Commandant, Dr. Olusola Odumosu revealed that intelligence reports had linked scavengers to organized crime and security breaches.

“We have found that many of these so-called scavengers engage in vandalizing infrastructure, robbing innocent residents, and even serving as informants to criminal gangs,” he explained.

He added, “These individuals go around with weapons under the guise of scavenging but are really out to cause harm and destruction.”

Residents have been urged to avoid engaging scavengers and report suspicious behavior to authorities.

The NSCDC reiterated its commitment to maintaining order and safety in the territory. Investigations into the suspects are ongoing, with plans for prosecution.