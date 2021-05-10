NSCDC arrests 30yrs-old man after defiling 10 minors

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Sokoto State Command has arrested a 30-year-old serial rapist, identified as Hamza Yusuf, for allegedly sexually abusing minor girls in the State.

As gathered, the 30-year-old suspect was said to have violated 10 minors but only three minors were so far identified.

Addressing newsmen on Monday, the state Commandant of the NSCDC, Umar Bala, said all his victims were below the age of 10 years old.

Bala said the suspected serial rapist was rescued at the point of being lynched by a mob.

“We received a distress call that, a serial rapist was arrested and was about to be lynched in Mabera area. “We swiftly swung into action and rescued him from a mob who wanted to kill him and brought him to our office.

“We were able to identify three of his victims who are all below the age of 10 and medical investigation proved defilement beyond the reasonable doubt,” Bala said.

The Commandant added that the suspect would be released on bail because of the ongoing strike by judicial workers, adding that stringent conditions would be attached to his bail.

He said, “He must produce a surety that is well recognized in the society. Who will bring him to us on request.” “The suspect, however, attributed his action to the devil’s work and promised not to go back to it again,”

Bala called on parents to be alive to their responsibility now that raping was becoming rampant the society.

On the forthcoming Sallah celebration, Bala said the command would deploy 700 personnel, especially to flashy areas. He called on the general public to report any suspicious movement in their areas to security agencies closer to them.

