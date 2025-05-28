NSCDC arrests 17 miners, seals seven security firms in Abuja, Kogi

As part of ongoing efforts to enforce mining laws and protect national assets, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 17 individuals involved in illegal mining activities in Kogi State.

The operation, conducted by the NSCDC Mining Marshals in the Odiagbo-Okaba district of Ankpa Local Government Area, also led to the seizure of three trucks and 39 motorcycles allegedly used in the illicit activities.

The arrests were confirmed by the agency’s spokesperson, Afolabi Babawale, in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday.

According to Babawale, the operation, led by Assistant Commandant of Corps John Attah, followed complaints from local residents about environmental degradation and public health risks associated with illegal mining.

“The recent massive clear-out of illegal miners also comes on the heels of the Kogi State Government’s push for a cleaner mining sector, the need to preserve the fragile ecosystem, and protect host communities,” he said.

In a separate operation in Abuja, the agency sealed seven Private Guard Companies (PGCs) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for operating without legal authorization.

The Guild gathered that the affected companies include CEWARA Security located in Wuse 2; Most Bright Security, Security China, and Ebowise Security in Jabi; Barumark Security in Wuye; Segad Security Protection Services in Prince and Princess Estate; and Prixair Security.

The sealing of these firms was led by the FCT Commandant of the NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, during an operational inspection carried out on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Odumosu, six of the companies were operating without the mandatory license, while the seventh was operating with an expired one.

“These companies were shut down due to several breaches, including unauthorized use of uniforms, threats to national security and public safety, employment of unvetted personnel, and failure to undergo the proper licensing process,” the Commandant stated.

He further emphasized that Nigeria’s regulatory framework prohibits foreign-owned security companies and mandates full compliance with national standards before any PGC can legally operate.

“As the regulatory body, it is our responsibility to enforce the law. The law clearly states that before any private security firm can begin operations, they must first register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and then obtain a license from the NSCDC,” Odumosu explained.

He added that the clampdown was part of broader efforts to bolster internal security in the capital, warning that improperly screened guards pose serious risks.

“Some of these PGC operators fail to grasp the national security implications of their negligence,” he said. “They issue uniforms to individuals without conducting any background checks, which can endanger public safety.”

Meanwhile, the NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, has reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to tackling economic sabotage, enforcing regulatory compliance, and safeguarding the nation’s natural and security assets through sustained operations like the recent clampdowns in Kogi and Abuja.