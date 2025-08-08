NSCDC arrests 13 miners after shutting down site in Abuja

As part of ongoing efforts to enforce mining laws and protect national assets, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has shut down an illegal quarry in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

The operation also led to the arrest of 13 suspects, who are expected to face prosecution to serve as a deterrent to others.

The crackdown was carried out by the Mining Marshals, a specialised unit of the NSCDC recently established to tackle illegal mining across the country.

The unit acted on intelligence indicating that the site had been operating for over seven months without legal documentation, safety protocols, or environmental safeguards.

According to the Commander of the Mining Marshals, Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) Attah John Onoja, the suspects were found working for a company that had allegedly encroached on a quarry lease belonging to another licensed operator.

Onoja stated that the site was shut down for violating mining and environmental regulations, posing risks to both public safety and the environment.

“This operation underscores our commitment to zero tolerance for illegality in the Nigerian mining sector. We will not allow any individual or company to take the law into their own hands or deprive legitimate operators of their lawful rights,” Onoja said.

He further warned that the NSCDC would not tolerate attempts by individuals or companies to bypass the law or undermine the rights of licensed operators.

“Let this serve as a warning to all illegal operators. The era of impunity in the mining sector is over. We will continue to identify, investigate, and prosecute all violators, no matter how remote or discreet their operations may be,” he added.

The arrested individuals are currently in custody and are expected to be arraigned in court in the coming days as investigations continue.