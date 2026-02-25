NSCDC arrests 12 illegal immigrants in Kwara

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, has arrested twelve suspected illegal immigrants from Mali in a swift operation prompted by intelligence from vigilant residents.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 43, were apprehended while residing in a two-bedroom apartment rented through a local agent under circumstances deemed suspicious by security operatives.

The suspects have been identified as Umar Sangari (25), Bubu Bill (43), Modibo Keita (26), Mahmud Jaalo (22), Bakare Sumonu (20), Saiku Dubia (28), Panda Aboubacar (32), Malle Siaka (24), Seku Barry (34), Lamine Bakou (27), Baye Bolly (24), and Zuman Traore (26).

The arrests occurred on Sunday at approximately 10:00 p.m. in the Akerebiata area of Ilorin, the state capital, following a credible tip-off from concerned residents who noticed unusual activities linked to the group.

Items recovered from the scene included nine mobile phones, two international passports, identification cards, a wristwatch, keys, cash, and other personal effects.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ayoola Shola, confirmed that a thorough investigation has begun to determine the circumstances of their presence in Kwara State and any potential criminal connections or unlawful intentions.

Commenting on the arrest, State Commandant Bala Bodinga stated that the action reflect heightened vigilance against illegal migration and the potential exploitation of the state by criminal elements.

“Upon conclusion of investigations, the suspects will be handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service for further action in accordance with existing immigration laws,” Bodinga said.

He urged residents to remain alert and report any suspicious movements, stressing that the command will not tolerate Kwara being used as a safe haven for illicit activities.

“We remain fully committed to safeguarding lives, protecting property, and curbing all forms of criminality across the state.” he added.