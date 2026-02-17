NSCDC arrests 10 suspects for kidnapping, vandalism in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended 10 individuals suspected of involvement in vandalizing critical national infrastructure, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and other related offenses in the Federal Capital Territory and neighboring states.

The arrests were carried out by operatives of the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad working with the CG Crack Squad, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by spokesman Babawale Afolabi, who outlined offences tied to conspiracy and asset destruction.

Afolabi named six of those held for criminal conspiracy and the destruction of power and communication facilities as Suleiman Ibrahim, Libras Umar, Umar Rabiu, Muktar Yusuf, Ibrahim Haruna and Ezekiel, alongside exhibits recovered during operations.

He explained that coordinated raids led to the capture of suspects and recovery of vandalised cables and tools, noting that some arrests occurred around Berger Roundabout in Abuja while others followed interceptions involving armed individuals.

In a separate but connected sweep, four additional suspects were taken into custody on Sunday over abduction, cattle theft and stealing. They were identified as Ali Musa, Musa Juli, Umar Abdullahi and Murtala Ibrahim.

Describing the operation, Afolabi said, “In a well-coordinated operation, the CG SIS and the CG’s Crack squad apprehended six suspects linked to criminal conspiracy, vandalism of electrical power and communications installations, theft, and other related offences.” He added, “Some of the suspects were apprehended inside manhole channels around Berger roundabout in Abuja, while others were intercepted armed with dangerous weapons.”

He further stated, “From the preliminary investigations carried out so far, all suspects have made meaningful confessions and admitted to their various levels of involvement in the crimes. They will be charged before a competent court of law to serve as a deterrent to others considering similar acts.”

The corps has reported a series of similar breakthroughs in recent months as it pursues strategies aimed at reducing attacks on national infrastructure and curbing abduction cases within the Federal Capital Territory and neighbouring states.