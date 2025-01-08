NSCDC arrests 10 Bauchi youths for rape, theft, others

The Bauchi Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended 10 youths for various offences committed during the Christmas and New Year celebration in the state.

The 10 suspects were apprehended by the law enforcement agency after they allegedly vandalized public and private property, engaged in theft, and raped girl in the state.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Bauchi, the State Commandant for NSCDC, Oloyede Oyerinde, revealed that the arrests were made after the suspects had perpetrated the acts across the state.

He noted that seven individuals were detained on December 24 in Zaranda village, Toro Local Government Area, for allegedly vandalizing an old Nitel telecommunications tower.

Recovered items from the suspects include six oxyacetylene gas cylinders, perimeter fencing wire mesh, and parts of the dismantled tower.

Additionally, two suspects were arrested on December 31 at a fuel station in the Turum area of the Bauchi metropolis for allegedly stealing two drums.

Another suspect was detained on December 27 in Misau Local Government Area for reportedly raping a 12-year-old girl inside an uncompleted building.

Commending the efforts of his team, Oyerinde emphasized the corps’ dedication to protecting public infrastructure and issued a stern warning to criminals, urging them to desist from illegal activities or face severe consequences.

He also called on residents to provide essential information that could aid the fight against crime in the state.