NRC suspends morning ride over technical issues

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended the 8 a.m. morning train ride following technical issues which they feared might endanger their passengers in Ujevwu, Delta State.

The suspension of the ride was said to start from Jan. 17 til further notice due to technical glitches which the agency are currently fixing to make the rides more safe and comfortable for passengers.

Disclosing the development Yesterday, the NRC’s Managing Director, Fidet Okhiria, stated that sustainable measures were in place to rectify the issues at the earliest possible time to avoid any inconveniences.

“This is to inform the general public and most especially our esteemed passengers that due to technical hitches the 08:00hrs train from Ujevwu station will not run from tomorrow Jan.17.”

Okhiria said that in place of the 8a.m train ride, the 2p.m rides will continue to run for passengers to board, adding that the agency are working immensely particularly to ensure that the disruption would not last longer than expected.

“The 14:15hrs train will, however, continue to run. Be assured that every effort is being made to ensure that this disruption is for a minimal period of time.”

He further apologized to passengers for the inconveniences they might have to face as a result of the suspension, adding that it would be sorted out in due time.

We regret any inconveniences this may cause our esteemed passengers,” he added.

