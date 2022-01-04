NRC resumes ticket sales as free train ride expires

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), has resumed it sales of tickets for travelers, following the expiration of the Federal Government free train ride on Jan. 4.

The free train ride was given by the Federal Government to Nigerians which offered them access to 12 days free train that lasted from 24th of December, 2021 to 4th of January, 2022.

Confirming the resumption to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, the Managing Director, NRC, Fidet Okhiria, said that the sales of travel tickets would resume from 6pm for intending passengers

He advised intending passengers to ensure that they purchase their usual tickets electronically or physically at the various stations of the corporation to avoid embarrassment.

The federal government had declared the free train rides for Nigerians in other to facilitate easy movement for the yuletide and help them enjoy their celebrations better.

