NRC offers 50% train fare discount for yuletide travel

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has introduced a substantial 50 per cent reduction in train fares for the Yuletide season, bringing widespread relief and enthusiasm among Nigerians grappling with exorbitant air and road transport costs during the holiday period.

This temporary measure, designed to alleviate the financial strain on citizens planning festive travels, represents a deliberate intervention by the Federal Government to promote more accessible and affordable transportation options amid surging demand and seasonal price hikes.

The discount officially commences on Tuesday, and extends through January 4, 2026, with the initiative announced in Lagos during an interview on News Breakfast on Monday, primarily to provide relief to holiday travellers while addressing previous operational challenges associated with offering completely free rides, as directed by the Federal Government in response to soaring transportation costs across alternative modes.

Managing Director of the NRC, Kayode Opeifa, who made the disclosure, emphasised that the decision reflects a balanced approach to supporting the public without disrupting services for regular commercial users.

“We would have loved to make it free again, but that led to discomfort for our regular trade users,” he said.

He noted that the fare reduction comes at a time when travel costs across other modes of transportation have surged significantly.

In some cases, he revealed, road transport tickets now cost as much as N500,000 due to increased demand and seasonal travel pressure.

The NRC boss also highlighted operational challenges such as overcrowding and the issue of “jolly riders”, passengers who occupy seats without travelling long distances, which often deprive genuine commuters of access to train services.

In addition to the discount, Opeifa assured Nigerians that the NRC is working to improve service quality during the festive rush. Planned upgrades include better passenger facilities, air-conditioned restaurant services, and enhanced onboard comfort to improve the overall travel experience.

The fare reduction comes as Nigerians struggle with skyrocketing airfares and increased road transport costs, compounded by safety concerns on major highways during peak holiday travel.

With the 50 per cent discount, the NRC hopes to encourage more Nigerians to embrace rail transport as a safer, more affordable alternative this Yuletide season.