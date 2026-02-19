NRC adjusts Abuja-Kaduna train schedule for FCT elections

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has adjusted its Abuja-Kaduna service ahead of the Federal Capital Territory Council Elections, moving the early morning departure from Abuja while keeping the afternoon return trip from Kaduna unchanged.

Under the revised schedule, the morning train from Abuja will now depart at 7:30 a.m., while the 2:30 p.m. service from Kaduna will operate as usual, meaning only the Abuja-bound leg has been temporarily modified.

The NRC said the change was made to align rail operations with election-day movement restrictions in the FCT, as authorities implement measures to ensure the orderly conduct of the polls.

Passengers have been advised to arrive at the station early on Saturday to avoid delays linked to security checkpoints. Normal operations on the Abuja-Kaduna route are scheduled to resume on Sunday.