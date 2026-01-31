NPFL withdraws 3SC’s approval for Lekan Salami stadium

The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, has ruled out Shooting Stars’ request to continue using the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan as their home pitch in the ongoing season.

The NPFL held that due to the new broadcast and television rights enacted in the league, Shooting Stars would not be permitted to hold home matches at the pitch.

The league body emphasized that the facility is not suitable in line with the requirements with the requirements of the rights, urging the club to navigate another venue for the games.

In a circular issued and signed by the association’s Chief Operative Officer, Davidson Owumi, on Friday, the board directed the Ibadan based side to pick from the MKO Abiola Stadium, Ogun State or the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos to play the matches.

“We wish to inform you that subsequent to the broadcast and television rights, entered into by the Nigeria Premier Football League recently, It has become necessary to inform you that the Lekan Salami Stadium is no longer suitable to host NPFL matches,” the statement reads in bit.

“Based on the above, you are required to choose alternative venue between the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, and the Mobolaji Johnson Arena Lagos to host your home matches,” it added.

The NPFL also issued an ultimatum till February 2 for the team to reply on which of the stadiums they have chosen, adding that failure to do so will force the body to impose a stadium on the side.

3SC are yet to revert to the directive.