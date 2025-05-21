NPC, Ondo varsity partners on data collection ahead census

To ensure accurate headcount in the 2025 census, the National Population Commission has partnered with the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) to support research, training, and data-driven planning.

The partnership will allow the Commission to tap into FUTA’s academic knowledge and technical tools to improve data collection, helping to produce reliable figures for planning and development.

This development came to the fore during a courtesy visit by the Federal Commissioner representing Ondo State, Kemi Iyantan, to the Vice Chancellor of FUTA, Professor Olanike Oladiji, at the institution’s main campus in Akure.

Accompanied by the Ondo State Director of NPC, Olayinka Chijioke, and other top officials of the Commission, Iyantan emphasized the critical role of accurate demographic data in shaping policies that reflect the real needs of Nigerians.

She noted that the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda depends heavily on the availability of reliable data for government agencies driving development initiatives.

To make NPC services more accessible to students, Iyantan announced plans to establish a registration center within the university.

According to her, the move will remove the difficulties students face when trying to obtain official documents such as birth certificates.

In her response, FUTA’s Vice Chancellor welcomed the partnership, stating that the university remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote academic ease and student welfare. She noted that similar collaborations with other agencies on campus have produced positive results.

She also commended Iyantan’s leadership and pledged the institution’s support for the proposed registration center and future engagements with the NPC.