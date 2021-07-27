NPA targets revenue boost through seaports reform

The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko, has disclosed that plans have been concluded by the agency’s management to increase the country’s revenue through applicable and timely reforms that would enhance seaports’ efficient service deliveries for all business interests using the ports.

Toward achieving the desired result, he added, the authority would apply international standards and best practices in handling ships and cargoes at the country’s seaports and improve on time management through replacing time-consuming manual processes with digital platforms.

The NPA boss stated that the management would also be exploiting the existing enabling environment for a well-structured inter-modal system for seamless connectivity of the waterways, rail, and road transportation.

Bello-Koko made the remark while addressing members of the Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation led by Senator Theodore Orji, on an oversight visit to the NPA, according to a statement on Tuesday in Lagos signed by NPA General Manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications, Olaseni Alakija.

Addressing the committee, Bello-Koko explained that the planned reforms and existing enabling environment created by the Federal Government would foster improved service delivery as well as increase the country’s revenue.

He noted that the various reforms introduced by the federal government had a positive impact on productivity at the ports, adding that the dividends were evident in the areas of reduced cargo dwelling time, improvement in cargo throughput, ship turn-around time, and drastic reduction in security incidents within and around the ports.

“There is need for better synergy with Nigeria Customs Service and other agencies of government involved in the examination and clearance of cargo, to drive efficiency in port operations,” he said.

While expressing the appreciation of the authority to the lawmakers for their visit, Bello-Koko assured that the NPA would work tirelessly to ensure the sustenance of service excellence across the nation’s ports.

He solicited the intervention of the committee on efforts to end the perennial traffic gridlock plaguing vehicular activities along the port access roads.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Theodore Orji stated that the Cmmittee would collaborate with the management of the NPA with the view to resolve all bottlenecks at the ports.

