Now, if Ifa collects bribe…

We have been told that as we approach the end-time, there is nothing we shall not see or hear! All things become possible. Yinka Aiyefele told us in one of his songs that Ifa now shouts Alleluia (Ifa n ke alleluya). Now, in the ensuing melee over the appointment of a new Alafin of Oyo, we have witnessed allegations of bribery and corruption fly in all directions, Ifa’s sacred groves inclusive. If gold rusts, what will iron do?

Do we have any institution left that is spared the corrosive influence of corruption? Politicians and civilian governments are corrupt. Soldiers and military governments are corrupt. Judges and the entire judiciary, including the Bar, are corrupt. Lawmakers are corrupt. One speaker of a House of Assembly was removed last week over allegations of corruption, among others. Civil servants are the engine room of corruption. Imams and pastors are corrupt. The common man on the street is corrupt. Traditional rulers are corrupt. Even journalists and writers are corrupt! Everyone is corrupt.

Corruption oozes from every nook and cranny of our national life. But that Ifa, the Yoruba god of divinity that is renowned for purity, has also now been cornered by corruption baffles me! If the government cannot help; if lawmakers cannot help; if judges cannot help, if we cannot seek refuge with the men and women of God; if our traditional institutions are of no consequence; if we all sleep – snoring – with all heads facing the same direction, where will salvation come from?

That there is a tussle over the Alafin stool is normal; princes everywhere contest vigorously for vacant stools. In times past, virtue, not filthy lucre, most of the time determined the winner. I said “most of the time” because history records the shenanigans of princes and kingmakers that truncated virtue even in those very distant times. Since colonial rule and after, Government interference has meant that laws enacted by the government determine succession and whatever disputes that may arise therefrom.

Look around and tell of the occupant of any throne today whose ascension has not been influenced one way or the other by the powers-that-be! The difference, usually, is not in substance but in appearance. To all intents and purposes, traditional rulers today are appointees of the government. They ascend to, and occupy the throne at the pleasure of the government. They spend time there at the mercy of the powers-that-be. They get promoted and can be removed at will. They are glorified artefacts and relics from the past.

The Alafin stool is not new to controversies; if anything, controversies and troubles have been its second nature from time immemorial. However, the intrigues this time around are of a dimension that has repercussions that will reverberate throughout the length and breath of the Yoruba nation. One: If it is true that the choice of the Oyo traditional kingmakers is beholden to the Sokoto caliphate, and that money was used to “press” the hands and pockets of the kingmakers, then, he stands disqualified. Yorubaland must not allow Ilorin to happen again – and not to Oyo of all places!

Scripture says affliction shall not rise a second time (Nahum 1:9). Even if inducement was not involved, the very fact of a cozy relationship with the caliphate automatically disqualifies any candidate to the Alafin stool – indeed, any stool in Yoruba land. Once bitten, forever shy! On the basis of the allegations of financial inducement, the Oyo State Government cancelled the exercise conducted by the kingmakers and embarked on another. Good idea, but bad implementation. That is the problem we run into when we employ half-measures when we ought to have gone the whole hog.

Allegations of giving and receiving bribes are grievous. Trying to sell a throne as important as that of the Alafin is sacrilege. With regard to the importance of the Alafin throne to the entire Yoruba race, it is a treasonable act of unimaginable proportions, especially considering the Yoruba experience with Ilorin. The Oyo State Government was too lenient – too laidback, too lackadaisical, too carefree – in its disposition to those involved in the giving and taking of the alleged bribe – if any. They should have been arrested and handed over for prosecution before warrant chiefs were appointed to fill the vacancies thus created. Assuming that was done and they are by now having their day in court, they would not have been in the position to flex muscles with the government as is currently the case. Besides, the government would today have stood on high moral ground rather than have its back to the wall like the kingmakers and their supporters are trying to do at the moment. But it is not too late for the government to do the needful.

Two: The Baba who was contacted by the Oyo State Government to consult Ifa is known by all to be beyond reproach. His records of probity and integrity are in the public domain. His expertise in Ifa divination is also not in contest. So, I was satisfied when he was said to have been the one who said Ifa chose the prince that was pronounced as the new Alafin by the Oyo State Government. Regardless of whether or not he was the statutory Ifa priest so recognised by law, I go with his recommendation because the occasion was not normal after those with the statutory roles have (allegedly) compromised themselves and their offices.

A desperate situation, they say, demands a desperate solution. This was one such occasion and I salute the Oyo State Government for rising to the occasion. The snag, however, is a news report that says the “authentic” prince chosen by Ifa (which Ifa and by which Ifa priest again?) is neither the one being flaunted by the kingmakers nor the one pronounced as the Alafin by the government. That angle needs to be critically looked at and straightened out. If we are against the injustice of some elements who chose to sell the throne and we insist on the right thing being done, then, we must not, in the same breath, perpetrate injustice in another direction. Like Caesar’s wife, everyone concerned must wash clean on this score.

Otedola, Obaigbena: When two elephants fight …

One good turn deserves another. Our people say if you pour water ahead of you, you will surely step on wet ground. In other words, it is give-and-take. Scripture says if you want to receive, give. “Give and it shall be given unto you…” (Luke 6:38). There are other biblical quotes that support giving as a prerequisite for receiving. Trade by barter, kind of! If you don’t sow, you don’t reap, and whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he reap also (Galatians 6:7). For someone who is slothful and does not want to work, the Bible says such a fellow “shall not eat” (2 Thessalonians 3: 10). A musician converted it into a song thus: if hunger whacks the indolent; let him die! From the above, it is not all giving that is charity. Some giving is a hook meant to attract or draw benefits.

So, when a news organization known for its truculence towards President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suddenly made what looked like a volte-face and announced him their Man of the Year 2024, tongues wagged. One reader callled me and said, “Oga Bola, I smell a rat! Don’t you think this is a Greek gift?” I was surprised that he reasoned that way because I, too, had concluded that Tinubu qualified as my own “Personality of the Year 2024”.

It is not everything that is a Greek gift. Yes, the media establishment in question may have been overly antagonistic to the President; there is nothing extraordinary or unusual about that. In fact, the media by its orientation and calling is supposed to be more adversarial than friendly with any government in power. It is a watchdog and has the constitutional obligation of holding the government accountable to the people. The media must be critical of the government. It must at all times hold the government’s feet to the fire to be able to do that.

That, however, is not to dismiss suspicion. Going forward, the same news organization has made a very influential, even if controversial, ally of the President its Minister of the Year 2024! Pray, what is it gunning for and what is a Greek gift? Greek gift is a gift given with the intention to trick and thereby harm the recipient or receive an intended reward through the back door.

Greek poet, Homer, in his Iliad, tells the story of the war waged by the Greeks against the city-state of Troy but the Greeks were unable to penetrate Troy after a long period of battle. So Agamemnon, king of the Greeks, devised a trick: he constructed a big horse, hid some of his soldiers inside of it and left it at the firmly-secured gate of Troy, after which his troops withdrew into the distance, giving the impression that they had not only abandoned the battlefield but had also left the horse-loving Trojans the gift of a horse, maybe as a form of appeasement and sign of friendship.

The Trojans joyfully dragged the wooden horse into their city. In the night, the soldiers hiding inside the horse came out, slaughtered the guards and opened the gate for Greek soldiers to troop in and capture the city. Hence the saying to this day, “Beware of Greeks bearing gifts” or simply “Beware of Greek gifts”!

Last week when news broke that a first generation bank had instituted court action against the owner of the news organisation that awarded the Man of the Year award to the President, the reader in question called me again and said, “Oga Bola, did I not tell you that I smelled a rat? Will the President sit idly by and allow a man who just gave him the Greek gift of Man of the Year to be ridiculed or will he step in to arrange some sort of soft-landing for him?”

Later, we saw pictures of the bank boss with the President: Has he been reported to the President? Was he summoned? Or did he go on his own volition to counterbalance influence? The bank boss gave his own side of the story to the media, which painted a gory picture of corruption in high places. Did he sway the President? When the news media concerned responded with their own explanation, I honestly was convinced they, too, had a good case. But when the bank responded again, I got confused! There were a lot of technical terms and jargons traded to and fro. I am neither a lawyer nor a financial expert. The courts should be allowed to comb through the jig-saw puzzle in a way that will, in the end, serve the public interest.

But note that Greek gifts, once received, become a bait. And any trap that fails to make the intended catch must return the bait to the owner!

* Former Editor of PUNCH newspapers, Chairman of its Editorial Editorial Board and Deputy Editor-in-Chief, BOLAWOLE was also the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Westerner newsmagazine. He writes the ON THE LORD’S DAY column in the Sunday Tribune and TREASURES column in the New Telegraph newspaper on Wednesdays. He is also a public affairs analyst on radio and television.