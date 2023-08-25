Nova bank chairman loses 27yrs son in US

The Chairman of NOVA Merchant Bank, Phillips Oduoza, has lost his 27years old son, Emeka, who died in the United States.

Emeka, a promising investment banker, who is a member of Blackstone, one of the largest financial institutions globally, was pronounced dead by medical experts in New York.

Before his demise, The Guild learnt that he was renowned for his excellence, dedication, and impact within the financial landscape in the States.

It was gathered that Emeka’s career has been marked by consistent dedication to his craft, a vision for growth, and an unwavering commitment to the principles that underscore the world of finance.

As learnt, Emeka was born in New York and had spent his life cultivating relationships, pursuing passions, and leaving a lasting mark on those fortunate enough to have known him.

A source in the family, who confirmed the development, told The Guild on Friday that young man’s death over the weekend was is great lose not only to the family but many that had benefits from his experience.

According to him, “Emeka was not only a beloved family member and friend, but he was also a distinguished member of the Blackstone community. His exceptional skills and commitment to his work as a Blackstone member made him a valued and respected colleague. He approached his responsibilities with unwavering dedication and a deep sense of integrity, leaving an indelible impression on all who had the privilege of working with him,” Blackstone said in a statement.

“Beyond his professional achievements, Emeka had a passion for life that was infectious. He had an insatiable curiosity and a thirst for knowledge, which led him to explore the world and engage in meaningful conversations with people from all walks of life. His ability to connect with others on a genuine level made him a true friend to many,” Blackstone further said

“The young Emeka’s legacy is a testament to his character and the impact he had on those around him. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and a commitment to excellence.

“Emeka is survived by his parents, Jumai and Phillips Oduoza, his brother, Uzoma, nephew, sister in law, numerous uncles, aunties and cousins”

“He will be buried on September 5 in Los Angeles, California, United States”.

