NOVA appoints three new directors, promotes high performing staff

Committed to introducing innovative ideas into Nigeria’s banking system, one of Nigeria’s major financial institutions, NOVA Merchant bank, has appointed three new directors to strengthen its board’s operations toward giving customers more efficient banking services.

NOVA said that the appointment of the three new board members, two independent non-executive directors, and one non-executive director, was made to bring more inclusivity and diversity into its board activities.

The appointees, with over 30 years of experience across the country’s financial sector, were a Non-Executive Director, Chinedu Uzoho, and Independent Non-Executive Directors, Funmi Oyetunji as well as Gbemisola Ladita.

Aside from the three appointees, the financial institution approved promotions of about 20 percent of its workforce, in recognition of their performance and commitment to the development of the bank.

The appointment and promotion were announced during NOVA’s 5th Annual General Meeting where the Bank’s financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2021, was approved, following significant improvement in key financial parameters inspite of the macroeconomic challenges in the country.

During the event held at the Bank’s headquarters in Lagos State, Uzoho, Oyetunji, and Ladita’s appointments were ratified by the shareholders who believed that the appointees’ experience remain a huge benefit to the bank.

As gathered, appointments of the three new directors have been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and all the regulatory bodies across the country.

The Chairman of NOVA bank, Phillips Oduoza, while congratulating the new appointees, described the financial institution’s decision to engage the three experts as a commitment to innovation.

Oduoza added that the move demonstrated NOVA’s passion to leverage a team of talented professionals with requisite experience, fresh perspectives, and insights to drive the next banking revolution wave across the country and abroad.

“We are an Impact-driven organisation committed to delivering sustainable tangible results to all stakeholders and we believe that the careful selection of the new members is guided by the Bank’s overarching philosophy of “New Thinking-New Opportunities to win in the marketplace,” he said.

On staff promotion, NOVA’s Chief Executive Officer, Nath Ude, explained that the decision was taken to empower its employees as well as in recognition of their effort toward driving productivity despite the challenging economic terrain.

Ude, who announced the staff promotion, stated that this would continuously create opportunities for the employees to have career growth in the institution.

“NOVA is a performance-driven organization that holds its staff to the highest ethical standards. We have a refreshing corporate culture at NOVA which offers immense benefits for our employees embodied by our commitments to them, hence this promotion exercise. We will remain devoted to developing and empowering our people to achieve their full potential”, he added.

