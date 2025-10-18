Nottingham Forest sacks manager one-month after appointment

Premier League club, Nothigham Forest, have sacked manager, Ange Postecoglou, following a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea alongside poor results.

Forest parted ways with Postecoglou, 19 minutes after the loss at home to the west London club, which summed up an eight-game winless run during his 39-day managerial spell, rendering him as one of the managers to have the shortest stint at a club in Premier League history.

The Greek national, who was not able to appear for post match conference after the loss, coached the club in a 3-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League which was followed by a humiliating 3-2 league cup loss to Championship side, Swansea City, before playing a 1-1 and 2-2 draw to Burnley and Real Betis respectively.

Forest also lost to newly promoted Sunderland and FC Midtjylland at the City Ground which was followed by another loss to Newcastle and then Chelsea which proved to be the last straw.

The Premier League side, under the ownership of Greek business magnate, Evangelos Marinakis, who was pictured leaving his seat around the 67th minute during the Chelsea defeat, confirmed the sacking in a statement which reads, “Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect.”

“The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Postecoglou’s staff, including Nick Montgomery, Mile Jedinak and Sergio Raimundo are also expected to leave.