Nottingham Forest dumps Arsenal out of FA cup after 1-0 victory

An English premier football league team, Arsenal, has been edged out of the FA cup competition by Nottingham Forest after the championship team won their encounter by a lone goal.

Nottingham Forest’s victory over the London club marked the second time in four years that they dumped the Mikel Arteta side out of the tournament.

At the 83rd minute of the game, Nottingham Forest player, Lewis Grabban, slid home Ryan Yates’ inviting cross seven minutes from time to shock the 14-time winners.

It was observed that the Gunners appeared to have turned a corner of late but were lacklustre against their Championship opponents.

Reacting after the defeat on Sunday, Arsenal manager, Arteta, apologised for his side’s display after they were knocked out by their opponent.

“We were not good enough and we have to apologise for it. We needed more drive, more hunger to win at any cost in every single action, much more. We were not at our level.

“I’m really disappointed with the performance, first of all. Not with the attitude but how much purpose we have and what determination we showed to change the game when it’s difficult to play against the way they play.

“I have played in games like that for the past 18 years and I know how complicated it is to come here. It’s no surprise the difficulties you are going to face. But when we do that, we have to face it in a different way.

“It is really hurting. It is a competition that is very related to our history and to get out of it is a big bump,” Arteta added.

The manager made numerous changes but England winger Bukayo Saka, Norway playmaker Martin Odegaard, and in-form Gabriel Martinelli all played at the City Ground.

Forest, resurgent under their manager, Steve Cooper, can now look forward to an East Midlands derby and another meeting with a Premier League side, holders Leicester City, in the fourth round.

The Championship side, who beat the Gunners 4-2 at the same stage in 2018 and have not lost a home tie in six years, was physical from the start.

Cooper was delighted with his side’s battling display, the latest in a series of impressive performances since he took charge in September.

“I think we deserved to win,” he said. “We came up against a really good team. We had a clear game plan. We wanted to be brave with our pressing and get at them on the counter and that’s how we scored.

“I’m really proud of the boys, pleased with the performance. It’s brilliant to get through and I hope the players now really believe in what we’re doing.”

Debutant Kienan Davis, leading the line after completing a loan move from Aston Villa, caused problems for the visiting defence during a first half in which Arsenal failed to assert themselves.

Arteta’s frustration was illustrated when he substituted left-back Nuno Tavares – whose performance was summed up by a wild back pass that visiting keeper Bernd Leno had to chest away from goal – for Kieran Tierney after 34 minutes.

The Portuguese defender threw his gloves away as he left the field and did not acknowledge his manager on the sidelines.

After the break, Leno denied Philip Zinckernegal when he connected sweetly with Johnson’s inviting cross then kept out Joe Garner’s powerful free-kick.

But with eight minutes left, substitute Grabban met Yates’ cross to condemn Arsenal to another third-round exit in the East Midlands.

