Nottingham Forest beats Liverpool 1-0 during Premier league match

English football club, Nottingham Forest, has defeated Liverpool 1-0, increasing it’s points to nine and climbed off bottom of the Premier League standing.

The team, during the game played at boisterous City Ground, produced a superb performance to deny Liverpool all access to score after Super Eagles, Taiwo Awoniyi, striker shocked them.

Awoniyi, who left Liverpool in 2021 without making a competitive appearance, hit the winner from close range after his initial attempt came back off a post on Saturday.

Liverpool were a long way from their best after Virgil van Dijk wasted their best chance and remain without an away league win this season.

Forest could have won by a more handsome margin, with Morgan Gibbs-White’s effort deflected over before substitute, Brennan Johnson, was denied by Liverpool keeper, Alisson.

There were jubilant scenes on and off the pitch at the final whistle as Forest enjoyed their best day since returning to the top flight this season after a 23-year absence.

Forest have endured a difficult start to their first season back in the Premier League, but this was a day to remember as they thoroughly deserved their victory over a flat Liverpool.

Given Forest slumped to the bottom of the table after their last match against Leicester’s win over Leeds, boss Steve Cooper will hope this is a season-changing win.

Despite their struggles since winning promotion, Forest awarded Cooper a new contract until 2025 this month.

While Bournemouth, Chelsea, Wolves and Aston Villa have sacked managers, Forest have decided to stay patient with theirs and have now secured four points from the past two games.

Forest took the game to Liverpool from the first whistle and, by the time referee Paul Tierney blew for full-time, they had run themselves into the ground.

They have got into a habit of conceding leads this season, most notably when they led Bournemouth 2-0 only to lose 3-2 after the game.

But against Liverpool, the team survived some frantic late pressure from the Jurgen Klopp team to secure a famous win.

Three of their next five league games are against Arsenal (away), Manchester United (away) and Chelsea (home), but this memorable win will give them confidence.

