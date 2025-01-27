Seven Scottish citizens bag jail terms for child abuse

A Scottish High Court has sentenced seven members of a notorious child sex ring to jail for the gang rape of three children in Glasgow.

The gang members, who will serve in prison for years ranging between eight and 20 were sentenced after being found guilty of grooming and exploitation of children among others.

The convicts were Iain Owens, 46 (Male); Elaine Lannery, 40 (female); Lesley Williams, 43(female); Paul Brannan, 42 (male); Scott Forbes, 51 (male) ; Barry Watson, 48 (male), and John Clark, 49 (male).

All seven have been handed orders for lifelong restriction (OLRs).

These orders are reserved for the most serious court cases in Scotland which do not involve murder, and mean the individual will either be in prison or on parole for the rest of their life.

As gathered, their victims under the age of 13 were subjected to horrific sexual abuse and violence in a Glasgow drug den dubbed “the beastie house” over seven years.

The delivering Judge, Lord Beckett during the ruling on Monday, told the gang, whose jail sentences totaled 93-and-a-half years, that they may never be released from prison.

Beckett made this statement after the police reports showed that the children had suffered “unimaginable abuse”, with the offenses including rape, attempted murder, and assault.

“This court is used to hearing the worst examples of human behavior but such depravity towards young children is beyond my experience. This is not typical behavior and such extreme abuse of children seems to be rare, ” the judge said.

During the trials, the court heard that two girls and a boy were violently and sexually assaulted on multiple occasions between 2012 and 2019.

The Court clerk disclosed that the gang would hold “rape nights” and “dance and sex nights” in a squalid flat in Glasgow that was frequented by drug users.

” A girl was raped by members of the gang while she was still young enough to wear a nappy, She described the flat as the “dark and scary beastie house” because she had been locked in a cupboard with a box that was full of spiders ”

“The girl was also shut in an oven and a fridge and was forced to eat dog food. An older boy and girl were also subjected to savage beatings and sexual violence. Members of the gang also used Class A drugs in front of the children and caused them to consume alcohol and drugs ”

Following the evidence brought against the notorious gang members, Justice Beckett sentenced them to jail and warned that they may never be released.

He also praised the “formidable strength” of the children and their “courage and perseverance”, despite threats from Owens, one of the members.

“It is possible to imagine from their desperate darkness, their carers have brought some light to their young lives – a home, a structure, and nurture over a number of years,” Beckett added.