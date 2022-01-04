Nothing will happen to residents, property in Magodo- Sanwo-Olu

In a bid to douse the tension that had trailed enforcement of Supreme court judgement on Magodo Estate in Lagos, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured residents of safety and protection of their property, saying none of the buildings will be marked again for takeover by the creditors.

Sanwo-Olu said that all efforts would be made to ensure that the residents were not displaced while the creditor is not denied access to the judgement gotten from the Supreme Court about 10 years ago in the country.

The governor gave the assurance on Tuesday while engaging the residents during a protest against the marking and sealing of their property by the judgement creditors, the Adeyiga family and others.

As part of the efforts to protect their property, the governor announced that a meeting would be held tomorrow, Wednesday, where discussions would be centred on measures that could be adopted and further lead to an end of the face-off between the judgement creditors, residents and the state government

While announcing that the meeting would be held at the State House at about 11 am, he explained that the essence of the engagement was to restore peace and harmony to the axis.

The governor urged the residents to leave the road and return to their homes, promising that the case would be resolved in the best interest of all parties involved.

“We will all go through the heavy line of it and I believe that we will have a better resolution. I want everyone to be ensured that peace will be restored into the estate. I want everyone to go about their lawful businesses knowing fully well that no one will be harassed or trampled upon pending when all of these conversations will end. The meeting is to ensure that we bring all of these issues to final closure.

“I want to urge the estate executive and residents not to take laws into their hands and go home peacefully. The policemen have been recalled. I can assure you that nothing will happen to the property. Tomorrow, the judgement creditor will be meeting with us because they claimed that we have not been meeting with their full representatives. So we will meet the full representatives again and we will have final closure.

“I can assure you that none of your houses will be marked again and the ones that have been, we will try and sort it out. This is because war does not take anyone anywhere; on the table we will all resolve it. There is nothing that cannot be resolved on the table. I want to appeal to everyone to stand down and nothing will happen to your property and everyone”, he added.

Earlier, the residents led by the Chairman of Magodo Residents’ Association (MRA), Bajo Osinubi, explained that their protest was to inform the governor of their plights and appeal for his intervention on the case.

Osinubi noted that the actions of the judgement creditor were already putting the lives of residents at risk and halting commercial activities within the premises.

He alleged that over 50 policemen were deployed to the estate to enforce the supreme court judgement within the estate, urging the governor to mandate the law enforcement officers to leave their neighbourhood.

The chairman described continued stay of the law enforcement officers in the estate as a community under siege, saying the police have been here for two weeks

“There are no cases of kidnapping, rioting, but why are they still here? We want them out of our estate. We want to live in peace. This is a business between the Lagos State government and the Adeyiga family.

“Since then, we’ve gotten in touch with prominent personalities to intervene and get the police off our estate. We are victims, even inside our own homes. The police have been here. They are very restless.

“Just imagine there is an altercation between a resident and the police. The easiest way to avoid any such scenario is to detach the police officers back to Abuja.

“We’ve allowed people to go out, but we are protesting this morning to let the world know what’s going. We are supposed to be at work, but we want the whole world to know what’s happening at Magodo. The governor spoke with me yesterday (Monday), and he said he’s on top of it. He has promised to address the situation”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

