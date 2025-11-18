Norwich City appoint Belgian coach to bolster Premier League promotion hopes

English club, Norwich City, have appointed Philippe Clement as manager to ignite hopes of securing promotion to the Premier League following a disastrous run in the Championship.

Norwich confirmed that Clement signed a three-and-a-half-year deal to secure his appointment at the club as successor to Liam Manning who was sacked after a 2-1 home loss to Leicester City, managing just 17 games in charge of the club.

The 51-year-old tactician said that he was elated to get the managerial position at the Canaries, adding that he had known the club for a long time.

During his first interview at the club after the completion of the deal on Tuesday, he was quizzed on his thoughts about Norwich’s current 23rd position in the league table, he answered, ”We are not in a good moment at this time but we are excited to work together with the players and staff to turn things around.

”Meeting with the owners and hearing some of their ambitions for the club, it really convinced me that this is the best move. They have big plans for the future but, mof course, our job in the short term is to things around the current situation and get everyone believing again.”

The Carrow Road team Sporting Director, Ben Knapper said, ”Philippe is an incredibly experienced and prominent head coach with clear values and beliefs that align with ours.

”He will bring a strong leadership presence and an impressive background having coached some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

”Throughout the recruitment process, his methodical approach and detailed analysis of where we currently are, as well as his desire to move things forward, were clear for us all to see.

”We now have an incredible amount of work ahead of us to ensure we improve performances and results and we will do everything possible to ensure Phillippe has our full backing and support.”

Norwich have a meagre nine points from 15 games and will be looking forward to improving in their next game against away at Birmingham City with Clement taking charge of his first game at the club.