Norwich appoints Arsenal former player as manager

The management of Norwich City football club has terminated the appointment its its head coach, Johannes Hoff Thorup, and placed ex-Arsenal and England midfielder, Jack Wilshere, in charge for their two remaining games of the season.

Norwich sacked the Dane following a run of six defeats in eight Championship matches after his appointment to assist the team gain promotion to the Premier league.

Wilshere, who was appointed on Tuesday, would be assisted by Tony Roberts and Nick Stanley, with their first match scheduled for Saturday against Middlesbrough before the Canaries’ final-day game at home to Cardiff days after.

Thorup, 36, was appointed in May 2024 as the replacement for David Wagner, who had been dismissed following the Canaries’ play-off defeat by Leeds United.

“While we made this appointment with a long-term focus and in line with our wider club strategy and direction, unfortunately recent results and performances have deemed it necessary for us make a change,” said sporting director Ben Knapper.

Norwich won 14 out of 47 games under Thorup, who was previously in charge of FC Nordsjaelland. His assistant Glen Riddersholm has also left the club.

Knapper added: “They are both fantastic people who worked tirelessly to help improve and move our football club forward. We all wish the two of them the best in the next stage of their respective careers.”

Norwich lost both games over the Easter weekend, to Portsmouth and Millwall, conceding eight goals in the process and are 14th in the table, 13 points outside the play-off places.

“There is no short-term solution here, it’s long-term and hopefully with all the decisions we have taken and are going to take we’ll build an even stronger team, a team that is better suited to the way we want to play,” Thorup had told BBC Radio Norfolk following Monday’s 3-1 defeat by Millwall.

Wilshere was appointed as a first-team coach last October, having previously been manager of Arsenal’s under-18 team.

Wilshere takes over a Norwich team who have scored more Championship goals (67) than any team other than leaders Leeds, but have conceded 66, a total exceeded only by Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle.