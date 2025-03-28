Northern youths warn Reps against converting Lagos LCDAs to LGs

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has warned Nigerian lawmakers against moving forward with a proposed bill aimed at upgrading 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State into full-fledged Local Government Areas (LGAs).

This comes two days after the House of Representatives passed for a second reading the bill jointly sponsored by the member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, Lagos, Abiodun Faleke and 21 other lawmakers.

The youths voiced strong opposition against the bill while arguing that it undermines fairness for other states.

NYCN National President, Isah Abubakar, on behalf of the northern youths, on Friday, condemned the proposal, warning that it could disrupt Nigeria’s governance structure and create regional disparities.

“This bill is unjust and a threat to the principles of equity and fairness that must underpin our nation’s governance,” Abubakar stated in a statement issued in Kaduna.

He cautioned that approving the bill without a broader nationwide review of local government structures would set a dangerous precedent.

“If these 37 LCDAs are allowed to transition into LGAs, it sets a dangerous precedent. Inevitably, other LCDAs across the country will demand similar recognition,” the youths warned.

Abubakar urged governors, particularly from the North, to oppose the bill in the interest of balanced governance.

“We call on Nigerian governors, especially those from Northern Nigeria, to protest against this bill. It is crucial that they stand as guardians of equitable governance, ensuring that any policies or legislation reflect the needs and rights of all Nigerians, not just those in a particular region,” the statement noted.

He further emphasized the importance of broad consultation before making decisions on local government restructuring.

“Any discussions around LGA creation should involve concerted dialogue with all stakeholders, ensuring that decisions consider the diverse needs of the entire nation rather than catering to a select few,” Abubakar added.

Reaffirming the NYCN’s commitment to national unity and fairness, he urged lawmakers to carefully reconsider the bill’s long-term implications.

“As we move forward, the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria remains committed to promoting unity, equity, and fairness in governance. We urge all lawmakers to reconsider the implications of this bill and to work towards the betterment of all Nigerians,” he concluded.