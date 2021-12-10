Northern youths seek Buhari’s resignation over security challenges

Youths, under the auspice of Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to tender his resignation over his alleged failure to secure Nigeria and Nigerians despite his repeated promise secure citizens from pangs of death during his 2015 and 2019 electioneering campaigns respectively.

They argued that with the pocket of violence and several security challenges bedeviling the country, particularly the Northern region which has become the epicentre of kidnapping-for-ransom and killings, the best option for the president was to exit the stage and allow competent hands in the saddle of the nation’s affair.

The youths who spoke through the NYCN President, Isah Abubakar, alleged that the country is deeply soaked in blood bath and turned into an abbatoir where humans are roasted alive for the crime of daring to travel on roads that were constructed from the taxes they paid to the government.

In a statement made available to journalists on Friday, Abubakar noted that the president has allegedly run out idea on how to subdue the terrorists that have taken over significant the major parts of the northern region and turned it to hotbed of violence and massacre.

According to him, the NYCN is constraint to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to humbly resign since it is obvious that he has run out idea on how to subdue the terrorists that have taken over significant parts of Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Zamfara states and the busiest Kaduna-Abuja expressway on one side, and recently, the daring moves attacks by Boko Haram/ISWAP which has continued unabated.

“It is embarrassing that President Buhari is idly watching the terrorist elements reigning supreme in in our Country, imposing taxes on his supposed citizens, stopping them yet, he is unperturbed. This is the clear characteristics of a leader that has runout of steam.”

“In the alternative where he fails to eat the humble pie, we wish to call on the National Assembly to expedite action and initiate processes of impeachment against the President. Nigerians will certainly stand with them. This will equally help in redeeming the damaged reputation of the National Assembly.”

“Where the above recommendation fails, Nigerians should do everything possible to defend themselves, we can’t continue to watch anarchist reign supreme over us, while we seat like cowards to be killed. It is better you are arrested and kept in prison for daring to defend yourself and than to be buried in grave because you didn’t dare to do something.Enough is Enough!,” the statement read.

