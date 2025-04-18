Northern youths may sue VeryDarkMan over comment on Sultan

Youth across northern states may drag controversial social media activist, Martins Otse, popularly called VeryDarkMan, before court should he refuse to tender public apologize to the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, over his remark against the traditional ruler.

The youths argued that the VeryDarkMan has within 48 hours to apologize for criticizing the monarch over his comment on social media platforms usage across the country.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of his colleagues, the President of the Northern Nigerian Youth, Abdul Dabatule, on yesterday condemned VeryDarkMan’s response to the Sultan’s comment, describing it as disrespectful.

In a video obtained on Friday, Dabatule condemned the activist’s response, describing it as “an insult” to the Sultan and the values he represents.

“We want VeryDarkMan to quickly withdraw his statement and apologize to the Sultan of Sokoto. We, the Northern Nigerians, are giving him 48 hours to do that,” Dabatule stated firmly.

The Sultan has been a vocal advocate for unity and respect among Nigerians. In recent statements, he has urged citizens to refrain from criticizing leaders and instead focus on prayer and constructive engagement .

The ultimatum follows a heated exchange sparked by the Sultan’s recent statement in which he described social media as a “terrorist organization.” In a swift response, VeryDarkMan publicly criticized the Sultan’s stance, arguing that social media is a powerful tool for activism, accountability, and free expression, not a vehicle for terrorism.

While some applauded VeryDarkMan’s defense of digital freedom, his comments were met with strong backlash from many in the North, who viewed them as disrespectful to one of the most revered traditional and religious leaders in Nigeria.