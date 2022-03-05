Northern politicians seal Tinubu’s 2023 ambition deal

Following All Progressive Congress (APC) recent conclusion that the next national chairman of the party should come from the northern, top politicians from the region have indicated that from permutation on ground, since the party presidential ticket would go southwest, the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, would emerge as the party’s flagbearer and 2023 presidential candidate.

They said that the northern states were ready to work to ensure Tinubu gets APC presidential ticket and that politicians in the north have begun putting both human and material resources together to let the party national leader become Nigerian president come 2023.

The politicians, under the aegis of Arewa Organization Movement for Asiwaju (AROMA) unanimously claimed that Tinubu would be better at steering affairs of the nation and that as a progressive politician, the country would be at safe hand, as the man is one who has assisted in discovering numerous leaders serving at various capacity across the country.

The team, led by a four terms senator from Katsina State, Abu Ibrahim, and other members including, Kano State House Assembly Speaker, Chidari, Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Waterfront, Kabiru Ahmed, Lagos chapter of APC Exco member, Aregbe Idris among others, said that consultations have begun in full gear and that conducting community to community campaign for Tinubu, ahead of next year’s poll, was a responsibility they have placed on themselves.

According to them, the aim behind their decision was to guide Nigerians towards making the right choice as everyone aimed to ensure that the country gets better as well as overcome its challenges, and the best person capable of addressing what everyone considered to be issues affecting Nigeria remain Tinubu.

They stated this after meeting with the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumin Kabir, at his palace in the state capital, to consult him on the candidacy of Tinubu for the Presidential election slated for next year.

While addressing the top politician from the region that paid him a courtesy visit yesterday, the monarch described Tinubu as a son of the region and has maintained a strong relationship with the region over the years.

The monarch noted that the Lagos state former governor has done this through the strong relationship he has maintained with many from the north including him, disclosing the relationship between him and that of the APC national leader has lasted for over 30 years.

He noted that rather than become thin, the bond between them has continued to become stronger and that he could not have ignored his request for a visit because Tinubu has contributed to the emirate.

The monarch explained why he bent the Palace Standing order of not receiving visitors at some specific days when he received the politicians that had come to consult him on behalf of Tinubu.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a son of the soil here in Katsina. He has maintained a close contact relationship of over 30 years with the Katsina Emirate since the reign of my Late father as Emir when I was a District Head. Hence, receiving him or anyone associated with him on Friday, is the same as receiving members of the Emirate Council who are bonafide members of the Katsina Emirate Council at their home front”.

The monarch, meanwhile, commended the group delegation and explained that Abu Ibrahim had been playing the role of a go-between correspondence between us and Asiwaju and is a living witness to this fact.

“I want to see who will tell me not to support Tinubu. I will support him and will always pray for him both in the open and in private to become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria when our great President Muhammadu Buhari completes his tenure. He is the one we can trust to continue building Nigeria from where President Buhari will stop” He added.

Earlier, the Convener of AROMA, Kabiru Ahmed, said that the visit to the monarch was to consult him and get his consent as well as see reasons why the APC national leader should become the country’s next president.

He noted that the wish of the politicians and every member of the group was to ensure that the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari should be Tinubu and that efforts were ongoing to garner support for the party’s leader.

Ahmed stressed that the administration under Tinubu would build on the achievements of the incumbent president and further spread developments across the country.

The commissioner and leader of AROMA, assured Nigerians that before they considered Tinubu, his track records and other achievements were investigated and it showed that he remains the most preferred individual to lead the country at the moment.

