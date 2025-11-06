Northern manufacturers endorse Tinubu’s 15% fuel import duty

Manufacturers across Northern Nigeria have thrown their weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s decision to introduce a 15 per cent import duty on petroleum products, calling it a courageous step toward achieving energy independence and revitalising Nigeria’s industrial sector.

The business owners described the policy as a long-overdue reform that could reposition the country for sustainable growth by reducing reliance on imported fuel and encouraging private investment in local refineries.

According to them, the initiative represents a strategic shift toward economic stability and self-sufficiency under the current administration.

Their endorsement came through the Kano branch of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), which emphasised that the tariff aligns with the government’s broader economic agenda of strengthening domestic production and easing pressure on the nation’s foreign exchange reserves.

Speaking on behalf of the association, the MAN Chairman for the Kano zone, Sani Yahaya, said the new policy could unlock fresh opportunities in refinery investment, job creation, and revenue growth, particularly across the northern industrial corridor.

“This decision is a strong signal that the government is serious about building Nigeria’s refining capacity,” he said. “If properly implemented, it will stimulate industrial activities and reduce our dependence on imported energy.”

However, the manufacturers cautioned that the policy must be rolled out carefully to avoid short-term disruptions in fuel supply.

They noted that if domestic refineries fail to meet demand quickly, the duty could lead to higher fuel prices, potentially affecting production costs and transportation across the region.

“While we commend the government’s resolve, it is vital to ensure that local refineries ramp up output fast enough to prevent inflationary shocks on industries,” another MAN member stated.

The group also urged the Federal Government to back the new policy with incentives that would strengthen northern industrial hubs.

They highlighted stable electricity, improved transport infrastructure, and affordable fuel as critical enablers for the region’s manufacturing growth.

Announced a few days ago, the 15 per cent import duty is part of the Tinubu administration’s broader plan to reduce import dependence and stimulate investment in Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector.