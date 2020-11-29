Northern Govs. seek FG, others support on farmers protection

Governors under the aegis of Northern Governors Forum has urged the Federal Government, including security agencies to put all necessary things in place toward ensuring protection of farmers across the country.

They explained that the call had become imperative after the attack and killings of rice farmers said to be in their hundreds in Jere Local Government Area in Borno State.

The governors from the northern region said that they were appalled by the killing of rice farmers by Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

The governors who spoke through their chairman, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, expressed deep shock over the incident, saying the entire country was saddened over the killing of the innocent rice farmers.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Sunday by his spokesperson, Simon Macham, Lalong said that the incident remains setback to the efforts of Nigeria in attaining domestic sufficiency in rice production as well as food security.

According to him, the forum has consistently worked with the Federal Government, security agencies and local support groups to ensure that farmers are protected in order to enable them carry out farming activities.

“Despite this condemnable act, the Forum will not relent in its support to security agencies to deal decisively with the terrorists and other criminals.

“The governors commiserated with the families of the deceased farmers as well as the people and government of Borno State over the unfortunate incident,” the statement said.