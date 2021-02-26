Northern govs., PDP condemn Zamfara schoolgirls abduction

The Northern States Governors Forum and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have condemned the attack on Government Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara State where over 300 schoolgirls were abducted, saying the incessant abduction of schoolchildren across the country would set the nation back to an era of ignorance and further improvised Nigerians.

The governors said the development which was coming on the heels of the abduction of school children in Kagara, Niger State that was still being addressed, calls for serious concerns among all Nigerians, particularly leaders at all levels.

The Chairman of the Forum, Simon Lalong, said that it had become imperative for those in authority, particularly the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to rise to the occasion and protect Nigerians irrespective of religious, ethnic, and political affiliations.

Through a statement on Friday, Bako, who doubles as the Plateau State Governor, urged security agencies to use every asset at their disposal to rescue the children and bring to justice those behind the act.

According to him, this trend is unacceptable and strong measures must be taken to put an end to it before it escalates into a monster that will consume educational pursuit and national aspirations.

“As Northern Governors, we are deeply saddened by this embarrassing and unfortunate attack on our children who are in schools to seek knowledge and build capacity to impact the nation and create a better society. The assault on schools where innocent and harmless students are targeted should not be condoned in any way because

“It has the tendency to set the nation back to ignorance and more poverty. The Northern part of the country in particular is more educationally disadvantaged and cannot afford to have these disruptions. Enough is enough,” the statement said.

On its part, the main opposition party while condemning the abduction urged Buhari to wake up from slumber and deal decisively with the escalated scourge in kidnappings.

According to PDP, the terrifying spate of abduction and acts of terrorism in the country validates concerns that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its administration have become bereft of solutions to the escalated insecurity under their watch.

The PDP in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, also demanded an immediate full-scale investigation into the abduction and ensure the prompt rescue of the abducted students.

“The PDP is further alarmed by the current situation wherein outlaws have turned the kidnapping of innocent school children and other vulnerable citizens for ransom, into a lucrative business following the lethargic approach and compromises under the Buhari administration in the fight against terrorism in our country.

“Indeed, our party weeps over the unfortunate situation that our nation is being plunged into by the incompetent, deceptive, and uncoordinated APC and its administration that not only caused the escalation of acts of terrorism in our country but also failed to run an effective command structure to secure the nation.

“The PDP had earlier alerted of a link between the APC and the outlaws. It is unpardonable that the APC has failed to rein in their bandits, who they brought from neighboring countries to help them to muscle the 2019 election. Instead, they had allowed them to continue to invade our communities and wreak havoc on our people.

“The party, therefore, charges President Buhari to step out of the Aso Rock presidential villa and ensure the immediate rescue of the abducted students. Mr. President should also do the needful, as the commander-in-chief, to put an end to this high-level insecurity under his watch, before our nation is consumed in his hands,” the statement said.