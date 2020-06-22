Northern governors, security adviser meet over insecurity, others

In a bid to end banditry in northern states, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, and Northern Governors Forum (NGF) are currently meeting on how to improve security in the 19 states in the region.

The meeting, which was called at instance of the NSA to address insecurity within the region, is ongoing behind closed doors at the NGF national secretariat in Abuja.

Addressing newsmen during a short break on Monday, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, hinted that the governors were forging a common front to tackle the spate of security which had become worse recently.

Masari added that the governors would be working more closer with security forces in intelligence gathering and sharing to ensure that peace returns to the region.

Also, Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, stated that the NGF would not rest until the peace that once exist within the northern region returns and ensure every citizen live without fear.

Bello, who heads the special committee on security inaugurated by NGF, assured that the committee would liaise with security agencies to end banditry and other security issues in the state.

“Like we know earlier, Security is topmost priority of this administration and we are doing our best to ensure that the nation is secured. As Northern Region governors, we met and decided that we must tackle insecurity head on.

“So basically, my committee is to liaise with the various security agencies and security operatives to ensure that the necessary security architecture is put in place and to ensure that at the end of the day, we get the best secured region and that of the country at large”, he added.