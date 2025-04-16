Northern elders condemn Plateau attacks, solicit supports for victims

Worried by the number of people killed by gunmen in Plateau State, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has condemned the ongoing violence across the state, describing it as barbaric and a national disgrace.

The elders lamented that the state that was once a symbol of unity and peace has now become a theatre for bloodshed and lawlessness in the country.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the leaders, NEF spokesperson Prof. Abubakar Jiddere, criticized the Federal Government for failing in its primary duty to protect lives and property, calling its silence and inaction unacceptable.

Jiddere demands the immediate deployment of well-equipped security forces to restore order and stop the killings. The perpetrators must be swiftly identified, prosecuted, and brought to justice.

He called for compensation for victims and the establishment of an independent investigative panel whose findings must be made public.

According to him, NEF stands in solidarity with the people of Plateau State, offering condolences to affected families. The time for talk is over what’s needed now is bold and decisive action.