Northern elders attribute rising insecurity to Buhari’s indifference

The Northern Elders Forum has attributed rising insecurities, particularly renewed killings of defenseless citizens across the country by Boko Haram terrorists on alleged indifference of President Muhammadu Buhari over issues bordering on nation’s security.

His alleged indifference, they claimed, had rendered life valueless in the All Progressives Congress-led administration, the development they argued was against the President’s electioneering campaigns.

The elders stated the the recent gruesome killings of 43 rice farmers in Borno State over the weekend further attest to the Federal Government alleged failure in area of security of lives and property of Nigerians.

Speaking through a statement released to newsmen by the NEF Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the elders noted that apart from Buhari’s alleged indifference, lack of political will from leaders across the country to arrest insecurity was contributing to the rising menace.

The organisation also said that the development remained a threat to farming in Northern Nigeria which had resulted to limited production of food in many of the communities.

“Under this administration, life has lost its value, and more and more citizens are coming under the influence of criminals. We do not see any evidence of a willingness on the part of President Buhari to honour his oath to provide security for Nigerians. In civilized nations, leaders who fail so spectacularly to provide security will do the honourable thing and resign.

“The Northern Elders Forum joins Nigerians in expressing outrage at the killings of farmers in Borno State and many other people on a daily basis in many parts of the North. Our voices have been raised without pause for a long time against pervasive insecurity in our region.

“We have consistently drawn attention to lack of political will to fight the Boko Haram insurgency and other threats such as banditry, rustling, and kidnapping. We had offered suggestions on how the security infrastructure could be improved and leadership of the military could be made more effective. Obviously, along with advice and concerns from many other Nigerians, these have made no impression on President Muhammadu Buhari.

“These particular killings have been greeted by the most insensitive response by spokespersons of the President. The lame excuse that farmers had not sought permission from the military to harvest produce merely exposed the misleading claims that our military had secured vast territories from the insurgency.

“These killings and the reality they expose will make relocation of citizens and resumption of economic activities a lot more difficult to achieve even for a leadership that attaches priority to them, and this administration does not.

“Elsewhere in many parts of the North, many farming communities have not been allowed by bandits and kidnappers to plant crops. Those who did are being prevented from harvesting by these same criminals. The prospects for famine are real in the face of limited production of food in many of our communities,” the statement said.