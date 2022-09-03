Northern APC begins door-to-door campaign for Tinubu, Shettima

In a bid to ensure the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and his running mate Kashim Shettima, garner more votes during next year’s election, Speakers and other lawmakers of the House of Assembly controlled by the party have commenced door-to-door campaign to ensure that the electorate vote for the party.

They claimed that plans have been concluded to ensure that APC poll more votes than other political parties during the Presidential elections by going to the grassroots where they have direct contact with people and campaign to them.

Tinubu, Shettima and the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, unveil the plans on Saturday in Abuja.

As part of the campaign, the lawmakers have donated vehicles which have been distributed to coordinators for the mobilization and the campaign by the Northern Speakers Forum.

Addressing the APC Speakers and members of the Northern States, Tinubu commended the gesture, describing it as a very key strategy to the victory of the party in both the Presidential election and other ones. Shettima, meanwhile, said that the emergence of Tinubu and himself is a call for building a new nation that must not be missed for anything considering the challenges in the country. He said Asiwaju apart from carrying people from all sections of the society along in governance, has over the years demonstrated the capacity for transforming ideas into reality just like he did in Lagos State which is visible for all to see. Lalong said as leaders of the Legislative Arms of Government in various Northern APC States, the Legislators, and all members have a unique position to not only connect with the people at the grassroots, but also carry out sensitization, mobilization, and enlightenment regarding the Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and what he stands for. He said many of them are fully aware of what the Jagaban has achieved as a political colossus in Nigeria over the years and how he has built the economy and human capital of not only Lagos State but the entire country. “Our Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima come along with wonderful records of achievement that are a clear signal to the journey towards a greater Nigeria. “They are focused on building the economy, uniting the nation, tacking insecurity and addressing education and health challenges among others in a way that meets the yearning of Nigerians. “As we get set to work for the success of our Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, I wish to remind you that there is so much that the APC has done both at the Federal, State and Local Government levels that will speak for us. It is, therefore, our duty to highlight these achievements just to remind Nigerians that our party has done a lot to change Nigeria for good in various ways”. The Deputy Campaign DG for North and Jigawa State governor, Abubakar Badaru, also praised the Speakers for coming together to deploy their grassroots structures toward delivering the Tinubu/Shettima ticket at the elections in 2023. He advised them to carry along Councillors of their various constituencies in order to deepen their reach out and consultations across the North. Chairman, Northern APC Speakers Forum and Speaker Kaduna State, Yusuf Zailani, assured the presidential candidate and other party members that the gesture was to show their commitment to the party’s victory ahead of next year’s poll.

