Northern APC begins door-to-door campaign for Tinubu, Shettima

In a bid to ensure the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and his running mate Kashim Shettima, garner more votes during next year’s election, Speakers and other lawmakers of the House of Assembly controlled by the party have commenced door-to-door campaign to ensure that the electorate vote for the party.
They claimed that plans have been concluded to ensure that APC poll more votes than other political parties during the Presidential elections by going to the grassroots where they have direct contact with people and campaign to them.
Tinubu, Shettima and the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, unveil the plans on Saturday in Abuja.
As part of the campaign, the lawmakers have donated vehicles which have been distributed to coordinators for the mobilization and the campaign by the Northern Speakers Forum.