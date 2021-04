Hundreds of delegates at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) North-West zonal congress in Kaduna State were forced to flee after hoodlums stormed the premises, clashed and destroyed the ballot boxes and other facilities within the premises.

The hoodlums were said to be loyalists of different factions within the party that were either for or against the modalities set by the party leadership for the North-West PDP zonal congress on Saturday.

MORE DETAILS LATER