North Korea rejects conditions-free talks offer from US

The North Korean Government has rejected an offer by the United States of America to hold negotiations without any preconditions about the secretive state’s nuclear weapons programme.

It explained that aside from rejecting such potential offer, the country was not ready to contact the President Joe Biden-led government set aside negotiating with America over the nuclear deals.

North Korean Foreign Minister, Ri Son Gwon, through a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, noted that such talks would only take up “precious time,” and that the country was not ready to engage in fruitless negotiations.

“We are not considering even the possibility of any contact with the US, let alone having it, which would get us nowhere,” the statement read.

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un, had on Tuesday accused the US of having false expectations after its special envoy to North Korea had again held out the possibility of talks without preconditions during a visit to Seoul on Monday.

It would be recalled that since a failed summit in Vietnam in 2019 between then-president of the US, Donald Trump, and Kim Jong Un, talks between Washington and Pyongyang have not made progress

Since US President Joe Biden took office, North Korea has appeared to adopt a wait-and-see approach. Kim also said last week that his isolated country must be “prepared for both dialogue and confrontation” with the United States.

North Korea has made it clear several times since 2019 that it was not interested in new talks unless Washington submits new proposals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

