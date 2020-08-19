North-East elders appeal for Nigeria military reinforcement

North –East elders have appealed to President Muhammed Buhari to reinforce the military with arms and ammunition and approve better incentives for personnel to aid their commitment towards ending insurgencies and banditry in the country.

They also asked the president to ensure corporations and coordination among various arms of the military and other security agencies as well as frequent rotation of officers to prevent them from engaging in activities other than their duties.

They made the request during a solidarity visit by the elders made up of former national assembly members, ex-ministers, retired civil servants, and federal officials, to Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, in Maiduguri.

During the visit, the leader of the delegation and elder statesman Arch Ibrahim Bunu urged President Buhari to look into issues of insecurity and ways in which morale of soldiers on the battleground can be boosted.

“The military should be taking the war to the insurgents rather than repelling only when they attacked. This allows the insurgent’s time to strengthen and consolidate their positions for subsequent attacks.

‘’The military should enforce inter agencies corporations and coordination among various arms of the military and other security forces to draw maximum benefit.

‘’ Ensure the frequent rotation of the officers, and men to avoid acclimatization and adaptation to the local communities. That will discontinue the unnecessary accusation of soldiers for engaging in business other than their duties.

‘’ Work on the progress made in the resettlement of IDPs to their ancestral lands and Federal Government should also put in place a specific and appropriate empowerment initiative to stem the menace of poverty in Borno and Yobe States. This will reduce the tendencies of easy recruitment to Boko Haram and other social vices.’’ He added.

However, the elders appreciate Zulum’s courage and commitment towards improving the standard of living amongst indigents including being at the forefront of delivering intervention to the state.

‘’Your Excellency, we have seen your passion, your zeal and commitment in seeing Borno free of insurgency, and to speak out various developmental activities you have embarked on. I personally dare say, you have demonstrated leadership qualities that can risk life to save others. You matched your words with action by going to the nook and crannies of the State to see it first hand for yourself.” Arch. Bunu said.

In his remark, Governor Zulum reiterated his commitment to be at the forefront of delivering his developmental agenda even as he calls on residents across the state to unite and find lasting solutions to all misunderstandings.