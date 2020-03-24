Non management staff should work from home-NNPC

By Abdulwaheed Usamah,

As part of measures to ensure coronoavirus spread within work place is prevented, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has directed its member staff, under category of non management staff, to begin working from home for meantime pending time the country would able to arrest the virus current situation.

It said that the decision had became necessary and that its action was in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive issued as preventive measure after reported cases of the dreadful disease jumped to 40, with one mortality, and other critical one under intensive care, and

Besides, NNPC expressed its sadness over death of its former director, Suleiman Achimugu, who was reported to have died of coronavirus after his return from United Kingdom recently.

Through a statement issued on Tuesday by the corporation’s Group General Managerm Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, NNPC directed that its entire non management staff should begin working from home, just as it assured other member staff of safety and adequate measures against the virus.

It said: “All office-based staff below Management cadre across all its formations to work remotely from home with effect from today and all NNPC Strategic Business Units to activate their business continuity plans immediately to ensure minimal disruption to operations while protecting staff from exposure to the COVID-19.

“Since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, NNPC has been providing daily enlightenment to staff on how to keep themselves and their families safe from infection. Among others, it has ensured a compulsory temperature check on all staff and visitors, frequent handwash and the use of hand-sanitizer at points of entry into the Towers and all other locations of the corporation and the maintenance of social distancing at all times.

“Consequent upon reporting palpable symptoms of Coronavirus disease, the NNPC Medical Services team collaborated with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Public Health Department to ensure that all laid down protocol were followed in handling the case of Engr. Achimugu who retired on 24th July 2009 as Group General Manager, Renewable Energy Division (RED) of NNPC.

Meanwhile, the corporation also, through the statement, condoled with family of late Achimugu who was reported to had died yesterday as result of coronavirus infection.

The corporation disclosed that the deceased was under self-isolation after his return from the United Kingdom on barely two weeks ago until his death.

“Our prayers are with the entire members of the Achimugu family at this time”.