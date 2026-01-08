Haaland, Foden top EPL players award nominees for December

The English FA shortlisted eight players who have performed creditably well for their clubs during the month to jostle for the accolade as a recognition and appraisal for their soccer expertise and helping their team in their various targets for the ongoing campaign.

The body nominated Manchester City’s Erling Haaland Ryan Cherki and Phil Foden, Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Leeds United, Hugo Etikite of Liverpool, Aston Villa’s Morgan Rodgers and Ollie Watkins as well as Harry Wilson of Fulham, for votes from fans to determine the eventual winner which will be announced in due course.

The body mentioned that Haaland’s five goals in the duration, which has moved him clear in the race for the Golden Boot, as well as his three assists has helped the Mancunians keep up the pace to fight for the title, albeit, being five points behind Arsenal and with a further one game played. The Norwegian’s goal involvement of eight were unrivalled by any player, which led to his nomination for the award, as stated by the Football Association.

Haaland’s teammate, Cherki, is also up for the award following his four assists in the month. His provision was decisive in games as City won on every occasion of his assists which gave the Gallic man the best 90 match minutes ratio of any player in Premier League history.

Another Mancunian in the award nomination is Foden who scored four goals in three games in December. Foden was selected by manager, Pep Guardiola, in all the six games played in the month, the side scoring a phenomenal 16 goals.

Leeds United striker, Calvert-Lewin, was instrumental in the side’s continuous reinvigorated relegation fight, scoring more than any other player in the competition with his six goals. His strikes contributed to his side’s wins over Chelsea, and Crystal Palace, as well as draws with Champions, Liverpool, Brentford and Sunderland.

Etikite got five goals in the month for Liverpool to help the side move back into the top four. His spree included the winning goal against Tottenham, his double in the side’s 2-0 win over Brighton as well as another brace against Leeds to help his side to an unbeaten December.

Watkins garnered five goals in five games in matches involving Chelsea and another brace in Villa’s win over Brighton helping the midland club remain unbeaten in the duration, winning five successive games in the competition.

Fulham’s Harry Wilson makes the shortlist following his six goal involvement in a month for the first time in his career. His contributions involved a goal in his side’s clash with Burnley as well as a sublime strike against Crystal Palace helping the side to win three games in six in December.

The FA stated that voting fans have until Monday, January 12 to pick their most preferred player before the eventual winner of the award will be announced in due course.