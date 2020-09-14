Nollywood veteran, Akinwale, passes on at 74

Prof Ayo Akinwale, a prominent Nollywood actor and lecturer in the Department of Performing Arts, University of Ilorin, has died at 74.

The veteran actor was born in Ibadan, where he attended Methodist High School and the University of Ibadan before beginning academic work as a lecturer at the Polytechnic Ibadan.

It was gathered that Akinwale began his acting career in the 1970s featuring in television and drama production and has won the Best Indigenous actor award at the 4th Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Confirming his death to newsmen, Mr. Kunle Akogun, Director of Corporate Affairs of the University of Ilorin , said Akinwale died on Sept. 13 after battling with illness.

Until his death, the deceased was the Dean, Faculty of Arts and Culture of the University of Ilorin, and also the Chairman of Oyo State Council for Arts and Culture.

Akinwale also starred in several cultural festivals across Nigeria, a versatile producer, academician, and play writer.

He produced a ‘Sango’ in 1997, Ladepo Omo Adanwo in 2005, and Iranse Aje in 2007.

He was the pioneer board Chairman of UnilorinFM.